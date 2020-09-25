Gradual progress on the Sequoia Complex consisting of the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire that began in the Golden Trout Wilderness continues.
On Friday morning, fire officials reported the fire is now 36 percent contained, up from 35 percent on Thursday. Fire officials have also actually slightly downgraded the size of the fire.
On Friday, fire officials reported the fire had reached 144,777 acres after previously reporting it had reached 148,826 acres on Thursday.
On Thursday, officials reported a reduction in fire intensity. “Spotting is still occurring but with minimal short-range forward fire progression,” officials stated. “Some interior pockets burned but with no threat to the line. Overall, most of the fire was smoldering and creeping.”
Officials stated the fire activity was expected to be much the same on Friday as it was on Thursday. They stated fire movement was expected to continue on the southern end of the fire from Camp Nelson to the Kern River.
Officials also stated residual heat from the initial fire front continued to impact Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Jordan Peak, and Sequoia Crest. Threats to structuress included Peppermint Work Center, Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Ponderosa, Rogers Camp, Mountain Aire, and the Tule Indian Reservation. “Overall fire growth is predicted to be the similar as the last 12 hours,” stated officials, comparing Friday to Thursday. “Crews will patrol and mop up along containment lines, will be falling trees west of the Kern River to prevent rollout and possible escape across the lines, and will strengthen control and containment lines where feasible.”
There was little change in the weather expected on Friday with the continuation of stable conditions expected. Light winds and heavy smoke were expected. Upper level winds were expected to continue to be northwest helping to push the smoke southeast.
Officials stated there were concerns through today about poor visibility due to the smoke. And while temperatures have been relative mild, they will become warmer again, beginning on Sunday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs on the Valley floor to be around 90 on Sunday and then in the 95-degree range from Monday through Thursday.
Evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation warnings for some areas and the evacuation warning for Springville from Globe Drive to Balch Park Road has been lifted.
As of Friday 214 structures have been destroyed. As of Friday according to the U.S. Forest Service's interactive map there were still no structures damaged in Camp Nelson, Quaking Aspen or Ponderosa.The interactive map can be found here: https://tularecounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=f452093b7c6c439e8844093804c0c347
There are 27 hand crews, 53 dozers, nine helicopters, 37 water tenders, 110 engines and 1,763 personnel working on the fire. There have been 15 injuries as a result of battling the fire.
The Tulare County Health Human Services hotline for affected citizens is (559) 802-9790
The Red Cross has an evacuation center at Porterville College. For more information call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit https://tinyurl.com/yafetgkj
Road closures due to the SQF Complex may be found at http://www.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?url=https://services2.arcgis.com/bYBANhmQGwSSLC0l/ArcGIS/rest/services/SQF_Road_Closures_Public_View/FeatureServer&source=sd
Temporary Flight Restriction may be found at https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_0_6785.html. Drones over the fire area are prohibited.
Current air quality may be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/.
To receive emergency notifications regarding evacuations and critical events sign up at alerttc.com.
Cooperating and Assisting Organizations include: Tulare County Fire Department, Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol, Tule River Tribe, California Rehabilitation Center Fire Department, California Conservation Corps, California Office of Emergency Services, and Bureau of Land Management.
Officials continue to stress the fire will be a long-term situation. “This will be a long duration event,” they state. “Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to continue to prepare for the possibility of fire in their area in advance.”
Officials are still estimating full containment of the fire to happen on October 10.