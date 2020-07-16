The Porterville Library's Grab-N-Go book pop-up event at Centennial Park on Saturday has been cancelled.
In a Facebook post published on Wednesday morning, the library announced the cancellation and said that an update will come at a later time.
“Unfortunately, we are going to have to hold off on starting our Grab-N-Go book pop-up from Centennial Park until further notice. We appreciate you bearing with us in these unprecedented times and will update you at a later time,” read the post on the Porterville library Facebook page.
The Porterville City Library is still activley engaging the community with virtual storytimes in English and Spanish every Tuesday. Staff from the library reads childrens book aloud and streams the readings live on Facebook.
For more information about library happenings, follow them on Facebook at Porterville Library.