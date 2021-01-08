As could be expected, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a sprawling $227 billion budget on Friday that address a myriad of challenges facing California.
The proposed budget is the beginning of the process to negotiate the 2021-2022 budget for the state which will eventually be approved by the State Legislature this summer. There's actually a $15 billion surplus Newsom has proposed to reach into that surplus to fund his budget. He plans to immediately use a portion of that surplus through his own actions and has asked the legislature also to immediately use funds from that surplus to address challenges being faced by the state.
The unexpected surplus comes as a result of measures Newsom and the legislature took to mitigate what was expected to be a lack of revenue that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. But those with higher incomes were able to by and large continue to be employed, thus continuing to provide tax revenue to the state.
And there there were other measures such as the $0 bail program. While it has come under much criticism, it's estimated the program saved the state as much as $1 billion with less offenders incarcerated.
But admittedly the COVID-19 pandemic hurt the lowest income population the most and Newsom proposed a budget to spend more to help those who are struggling and small businesses. As expected major areas address by the budget includes reopening schools and dealing with wildfires.
Newsom unveiled an “early action” proposal to provide more assistance to those who are struggling and small businesses. Newsom is asking the legislature to as quickly as possible approve several billion dollars in funding to assist those who are struggling, small businesses and public schools in their effort to reopen.
Among the most prominent “early action” proposals is to provide $2.4 billion for $600 payments to low-income families. There's also $650 million for small businesses and $250 million for housing infrastructure.
Affordable housing is another challenge facing the state and the legislature is expected to consider a “wealth” tax to provide funding to deal with the issues of affordable housing and homelessness.
SCHOOLS
There has also been more clarity provided as far as Newsom's $2 billion plan to reopen more schools. School districts that have an approved policy to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines in Newsom's plan by February 1 would receive between $450 to $800 per student to deal with the pandemic.
But Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said at Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting said schools districts in counties with a case rate higher 14 per 100,0000 residents over a 7-day period would be required to provide testing for all students and staff. Lutz called that impractical.
But if districts meet the safety guidelines they will still receive funding regardless if they're allowed to open.
Lutz said Newsom's plan doesn't allow schools to reopen until their county's case rate is down to 28 per 100,000 and Tulare County is far away from reaching that rate.
Districts that don't complete the process when it comes to meeting the safety guidelines as required by Newsom's plan by March 1 will have their funding per student to deal with the pandemic.
Newsom's plan calls for all elementary schools to provide the chance for all of their students to participate in at least some form of in-person learning by mid-March if public health conditions permit it. Students could participate in a hybrid program in which the participate in a combination of in-person and distance learning.
And again it's obviously questionable in Tulare County meets the threshold of 28 cases per 100,000 residents by mid-march for more schools to reopen.
Information on the governor's budget can be found here: www.ebudget.ca.gov.