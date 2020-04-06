he Porterville Developmental Center now has 246 beds to help care for COVID-19 patients.
That announcement was made by Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. Newsom made the announcement at Sacramento's Sleep Train Arena, which will be one of the the alternate sites along with PDC to help care for those with the coronavirus.
Newsom said the state now has 4,613 additional beds at alternate care sites. Newsom said initially the state needs 50,000 additional beds that can't be housed at hospitals.
Newsom said the state has asked for an additional 30,000 beds from the hospital system, leaving 20,000 more beds to be found. So far Newsom said the state has found 4,613 toward that 20,000.