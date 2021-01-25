Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to lift the stay-at-home order for the entire state today.
That would mean Tulare County would immediately return to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. That would mean while restaurants still would not be allowed to provide indoor dining, they can again offer outdoor dining. Business such as barbershops and hair salons will also be able to open with restrictions.
The state had set a requirement regions in the state, including the San Joaquin Valley, must have a projected ICU availability of at least 15 percent in four weeks. After officially being at 0 percent for several weeks, the state reported the San Joaquin Valley's ICU availability is now at 1.3 percent. The state doesn't provide data as far projected ICU availability is concerned.
The stay-at-home order had previously been lifted tin the Sacramento region.
When the stay-at-home order was lifted in the Sacramento region, it was done on short notice, catching many officials and businesses in the region off guard.
In addition the state has also lifted the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The “limited” stay at home order as it was called set guidelines in which Californian could essentially go out during those hours for essential services. The curfew was designed to curb large gatherings, especially those on the weekend, that would occur.
So theoretically restaurants could stay open for outdoor dining past 10 p.m. in Tulare County, but restaurants are generally closed by then. And in the purple tier in Tulare County bars are supposed to remain closed.