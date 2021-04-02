Porterville Church of the Nazarene will hold an outdoor Good Friday service from noon to 1 p.m. today.
“The Cries from the Cross” service is open to everyone in the community. Those who plan to attend need to bring a chair. Porterville Church of the Nazarene is located at 2005 W. Olive.
Good Friday Service, "Cries from the Cross," will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 12PM- 1PM at Port Naz. This event is open to everyone in the community. Service will be held outside, so if you plan to attend, please bring a chair.