While Tuesday night’s Council meeting was a quick one for the Lindsay City Council, the information provided by the City Manager regarding the city’s third quarter budget report was quite gloomy.
City Manager Joseph Tanner briefed the Council on the status of the city’s finances as of March 31, 2020. During this report, Tanner gave a list of year-to-date revenues in several different areas. Taner reported that the General Fund brought in $3.5 million, water revenue totaled $1.2 million, sewer revenue came in a roughly $1 million and the Wellness Center capped at $511,000. While these figures may sound like a lot, the expenditures in each of those areas was nearly equal to the revenue totals, if not surpassing them completely.
Tanner reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has really hit the city hard, especially when it comes to local sales tax revenue. The Wellness Center has incurred some major losses, all community events have been cancelled for the time being, and the city is losing money from not being able to host their Friday night markets.
Tanner stated that the next steps in the process is to close the gap by developing a budget and working closely with the Council as changes continue to occur. He said that he will return to the Council with several options on how they can proceed in the future.
As the meeting continued, Mayor Pamela Kimball reported the she was working with different groups to start up a service project for the Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. Lindsay Gardens was hit hard by the virus, affecting several employees and residents. Kimball stated that project will raise money to bring meals to the Lindsay Garden employees from local restaurants. She also stated that Lindsay Gardens was in major need of some moral support at this time.
Tanner elaborated on the Lindsay Gardens situation by stating that Lindsay has 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the city, with most of those cases central to Lindsay Gardens. He also stated that a large supply of safety equipment like gloves and masks should be arriving sometime this week. He informed that Council that the County is working to get two walk-up test sites going, and are hoping to have them stationed in Dinuba and Porterville. The County is working on locations for these sites.
The Council approved Resolution 20-15 with a vote of 4-0. This resolution was needed in order for the City Manager to apply for federal money to reimburse the City for some of the losses they have incurred due to COVID-19.
The next meeting of the Lindsay City Council is set for May 12 beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will be made available for viewing online via a webinar session. A link to the meeting will be provided at a later date.