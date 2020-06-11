Call it the unofficial beginning to summer. A beloved summer tradition opens Friday.
The opening day for Gisler Farms 2020 season is Friday as it will open at 9 a.m. at the corner of Newcomb and Olive. Gisler Farms has posted on its Facebook page it anticipates an ample supply of both yellow and white corn so it won't be necessary to be at the Gisler Farms stand right when it opens at 9 a.m.
But locals know there's a chance people could be lining up for the sweet corn well before 9 a.m. Gisler Farms will be open Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.
And Gisler Farms hasn't raised its price. The cost for a baker's dozen (13) of corn remains the same as last year at a reasonable $7.
There will also be yellow and green zucchini. Gisler Farms posted it will have red and green tomatoes and string beans later in the season.
Gisler Farms posted it will have drive-thru and walk-up service. Face coverings won't be required but social distancing will be implemented. Those who are using drive-thru service need to enter on the westside from Olive Avenue.
Area residents have come to love the sweet taste of Gisler Farms corn. For more than three decades, the Gisler family have grown varieties of sweet and super-sweet corn and sold them fresh from their fields. Gisler Farms corn is GMO-free, and the Gisler family perform trials every year to stay on top of new varieties coming out.
People have been known to come from all over the state and out of state to sample the corn.