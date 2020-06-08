At least one beloved summer tradition in Porterville can't be stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gisler Farms has posted on its Facebook page it's looking to open on June 15 for the 2020 season.
“We are looking at opening around June 15th for our 2020 season,” the Facebook post stated. “Just in time for Father’s Day! We will post an exact date as we get closer!”
Gisler Farms has also stated to ensure the safety of staff and customers, they will follow Tulare County Health Department guidelines.
Area residents have come to love the sweet taste of Gisler Farms corn. When Gisler Farms opens up its stand at the corner of Olive and Newcomb, it's sort of become a tradition that represents the uofficial start to summer in Porterville.
It's also a tradition to see long lines of people looking to purchase the corn.
For more than three decades, the Gisler family have grown varieties of sweet and super-sweet corn and sold them fresh from their fields. Gisler Farms corn is GMO-free, and the Gisler family perform trials every year to stay on top of new varieties coming out.
People have been known to come from all over the state and out of state to sample the corn.