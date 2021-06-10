Summer has officially arrived.
It's the unofficial, official beginning of summer, so to speak in Porterville, as opening day for Gisler Farms is Friday. There will certainly be a long line waiting Friday morning for the Gisler Farms Stand at Newcomb and Olive to open before it opens for this season at 9 a.m.
Gisler Farms posted on its Facebook page it will open at 9 a.m. Friday. Gisler Farms also stated it will have only white corn today and Saturday, but will have both white and yellow corn beginning Monday, June 14.
Sweet corn sold by Gisler Farms has been a popular tradition in the surrounding area for decades. For decades, the Gisler family have grown varieties of sweet and super-sweet corn and sold them fresh from their fields. Gisler Farms corn is GMO-free, and the Gisler family perform trials every year to stay on top of new varieties coming out.
The Gisler family is known for the high standards they set for their corn. People come from all over the state and out of state to sample the corn. The Gisler Farms operation has also become a community gathering place for family and friends.
Not surprisingly, the anticipation for Gisler Farms' opening has been great. As of Thursday morning since Tuesday when Gisler Farms posted on its Facebook page it would be announcing its opening day the post has received 720 comments.
The season for Gisler Farms normally last through about July 4. Gisler Farms hours of operation are 9 a.m. to — whenever they sell out — Monday through Saturday and they're closed on Sundays. Cost for a Baker's Dozen, 13 ears of corn, is $8.
For more information visit Gisler Farms' Facebook page or www.gislerfarm.com.