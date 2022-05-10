Sadly, Porterville is losing one of its most beloved institutions.
The Gisler family, which has operated Gisler Farms for decades, has announced it has made the difficult decision to close its corn stand permanently. So Gisler Farms will no longer be selling the sweet corn that has become so popular to those in the area — and beyond.
The Gisler family has been selling their sweet corn and other vegetables at the stand every summer at the corner of Olive and Newcomb. There would always be long lines of people and vehicles at the stand to purchase the sweet corn.
Gisler Farms posted the following on their Facebook page: “After much reflection and discussion, the Gisler Farms Family has made the difficult decision to close our beloved corn stand permanently.”
The Gisler family stated it could no longer continue with the stand without its matriarch, Kim Gisler, who passed away in January.
“With our loss of Kim Gisler, the Corn Queen of the San Joaquin, it became clear that we could not continue without her,” the Gisler Farms Facebook post stated. “This decision marks the end of a memorable era for our family and our community. Gisler corn has been a cherished tradition, as it spanned multiple generations of the Gisler family dating back to 1972.”
Kim Gisler played an integral role in the Gisler Farm Corn Stand for 36 years, working with her husband, Dave, and his parents, Helen and Leo Gisler. Helen passed the Corn Queen crown to Kim.
“As this corn chapter comes to a close, we want to share our immense gratitude for our loyal customers and dedicated employees,” the Gisler Farms Facebook post stated. “Each and every one of you have made the corn seasons feel like a gathering of friends. The memories we created together will live in our hearts and forever be etched in the history of our family.
“Thank you for making us a part of your summer celebrations and bringing a bit of our family’s passion for corn into your homes. Your support and patronage will always be remembered.”
Gisler Farms sweet corn was only sold at the corner of Newcomb and Olive. The family was committed to growing non-GMO sweet corn.
Leo and Helen Gisler owned a corn stand in Oxnard, Calif., in 1966. They named it DAD's after their three children, Denny, Ann and David.
In 1972, Leo and Helen moved to Porterville where Leo began the Gisler Farms Corn Stand. Leo and Helen eventually stopped selling the corn for several years.
Dave married Kim in 1983. After an eight-year break, Dave and Kim resumed the corn stand in 1986 and corn was sold at the every year since, including in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Helen Gisler worked at the corn stand until the age of 83 and Leo Gisler continued to farm with Dave.