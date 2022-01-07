With the change in Congressional districts caused by the redistricting process Springville native Louis Gill is no longer planning to challenge Republican Kevin McCarthy in his new Congressional district.
On Tuesday, Gill announced he would run to represent District 3 as a Kern County Supervisor. Gill had planned to challenge McCarthy as a Democrat in the 23rd district.
But the state's redistricting process will have McCarthy representing the 20th district, beginning with the 2022 election. McCarthy also will no longer represent Porterville following the 2022 election if reelected, but will continue to represent the Springville area.
For the 2022 election Porterville will be in the 22nd U.S. Congressional District. Former Congressman Devin Nunes has resigned from his seat in that district.
So first a replacement for Nunes will be selected with a primary election likely being held in April. Those from Porterville won't vote in that election.
And it will get complicated in the June primary election. Nunes temporary replacement to serve out the rest of the year will be selected during that election.
But candidates from that primary election will also be selected to run in the new 22nd district for the November general election. Those from Porterville won't vote to select Nunes' temporary replacement but will vote on the candidates to run in the general election during the primary election.
In announcing he wouldn't run against McCarthy, Gill criticized the state redistricting commission's action to basically lump Bakersfield in the same district as Fresno when it came to the district McCarthy will represent if he's reelected. He also said that was a major reason why he withdrew his candidacy for Congress.
“The recent redistricting process has resulted in sweeping changes to Central Valley congressional districts,” Gill said. “I support many of these changes as they will likely result in fairer representation for the Central Valley as a whole.
“However the state's independent redistricting commission's approach to what had been the 23rd Congressional District has also resulted in changes that will shift the focus away from Bakersfield and Kern County and into places like Fresno and Clovis.
“My 21 years of community service have all been dedicated to the families and communities of Bakersfield and Kern County. My goal has always been to continue to serve this same community — my community — here at home. Therefore, I have made the decision to transition my campaign to the race for Kern County Supervisor District 3.”
Gill has served as CEO of both the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault and in the capacities said, “I partnered with private businesses, public agencies and community leaders to focus resources on getting people off the streets and into permanent jobs and housing. I saw firsthand how important it is to have responsive leaders who are dedicated to tackling important local issues.
“If elected to serve on the Kern County Board of Supervisors, I will focus on alleviating homelessness, promoting public safety, protecting good-paying local jobs, maintaining a quality county workforce and ensuring access to county services. I will apply common sense solutions to these issues and work to improve the quality of life for Kern County families.”
Gill added he has been “truly humbled” by the support his Congressional campaign had received and also said, “I look forward to bringing my passion for service to our race for Supervisor.”
In announcing his candidacy, Gill said he's running because of his continued desire to serve his community.
Gill served as CEO of Bakersfield Homeless Center and Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault for more than 20 years. In that capacity he managed the largest homeless services organization for family and women in Kern County.
Under his leadership the organizations helped more than 7,200 households find and keep housing. Under his leadership the organizations also operated three shelters with 240 bids, multiple permanent housing placement programs, supportive services, clinical care, licensed child care and a job development program that grew to a daily workforce of more than 80 individuals who would have otherwise been unemployed.