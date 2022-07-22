Sequoia National Forest stated three fires were discovered this week still smoldering inside the 2020 Castle and 2021 Windy Fire areas.
The forest service stated SQF firefighters quickly reached two and the third couldn't be reached due to the dense stand of trees that were killed surrounding it as of Friday evening.
The 1-acre Cougar Fire was found burning in the Red Hill Giant Sequoia Grove near the Tule River Indian Reservation. Less than a half mile away, the ¼ acre Crawford Fire was reported by personnel fighting the Cougar Fire. Both were caused by a smoldering Giant Sequoia that was burned in the Windy Fire.
Fireline was constructed by hand to stop each fire from spreading. “Heavy material: treetops, limbs and trunks of previous fallen trees continue to smolder underneath these still-standing Sequoia trees, weakened by the fire burning inside them,” SQF stated.
“Fire personnel will continue to mop up and extinguish what they can without jeopardizing their safety by having to work under a burning Giant Sequoia tree.”
The forest service added neither fire poses an immediate risk to nearby communities.
SQF reported on Thursday a third fire was reported southeast of Camp Nelson in the Belknap Giant Sequoia Grove. Helicopter personnel located the fire deep inside the burned area of the 2020 Castle Fire.
“Due to its remote location numerous standing hazard trees endangering fire personnel and minimal chance of escape, this fire will be monitored from a distance and by air,” SQF stated.
SQF stated there have been several instances of smoldering trees, most of them being large diameter Giant Sequoias from the Castle and Windy Fires. “These are likely to continue as dry conditions persist,” SQF stated.
“Firefighter safety is a priority when determining how best to extinguish these types of fires. They may have to be monitored until the trees fall on the ground and can be managed safely on the ground.”