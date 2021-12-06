The Orville Gholston Exhibit is currently on display at the Lindsay Museum and Gallery. Mr. Gholston was a talented jeweler and guitar maker.
His handcrafted guitars were prized by well known musical artists of his day, (mid-20th century) such as Barbara Mandrell. He worked out of an old downtown building in Lindsay that was once a Butterfield stagecoach stop, built in 1851. Come see one of his beautiful handmade guitars and learn more about this iconic Lindsay character, while enjoying the Museum’s holiday nutcracker collection and festive atmosphere.
The museum will be open to the public at no charge on Friday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 17 from noon to 4 p.m., as well as Tuesday Dec. 14 for a special open house from 5-7 p.m.
The museum is located at 165 N Gale Hill in Lindsay. For more information call Pam, (559) 310-4109.