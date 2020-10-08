The Porterville Recorder will again publish its annual Veterans Section on Veterans Day, November 11.
The theme of this year's Veterans Section will be “Generations” as the Recorder will focus on local families who have had multiple family members who have served in the military. Among those The Recorder would like to feature are fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, brothers and sisters who have served in the military and families who have had multiple generations who have served in the military.
Of course as always any information and photos of all local military and veterans are welcome.
The Recorder is requesting those in the community to submit whatever information and photos they would like. Those submitting information are more than welcome to provide their own written submissions and photos to the Recorder.
The Recorder will select a number of submissions in which Recorder staff will do more in depth articles. But rest assured all submissions presented to The Recorder will be featured in the Veterans Section in some manner. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 23.
Those who have questions or would like to submit information and photos can do so by contacting Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048. Submissions can also be brought by the Recorder office, 115 E. Oak.