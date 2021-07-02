California motorists pay the highest gas tax in the country, so it's no surprise the state's motorist also pay the highest gas prices in the country.
The state gas tax was automatically increased on Thursday as the state tax on gas is now 51.1 cents per gallon. The tax increase goes into effect every summer and is based on inflation. This year's increase was just 6/10th of a cent as it went up from 50.5 cents.
This year's increase was far less than in the previous two years. But the state gas tax has still increased by nearly 10 cents over the last three years. In 2018 it was 41.7 cents and then went up to 47.3 cents in 2019.
For the second straight year, Republican State Legislators tried to address the increasing state tax increase. In 2020, Republican lawmakers citing the hardship the COVID-19 pandemic placed on families proposed no increase in the tax.
This year Republicans proposed to do away with the state gas tax all together at least for the next year. Republicans cited an $80 billion budget surplus and again the financials strains the pandemic placed on Californians in proposing suspending the gas tax for one year. But those proposals failed in the Democratic-led Legislature.
Cities and counties, though, depend heavily on the gas tax. Tulare County will receive $13.4 million from the gas tax and vehicle registration fees, for road projects with $6.6 million going to road projects in Southeast Tulare County.
Some of that money is going to road improvements in preparation of the relocation of Eagle Mountain Casino. And the City of Porterville also depends on gas tax revenue for road projects as well.
Californians now pay 82.05 cents per gallon in state and federal taxes. That figure shouldn't increase as potentially raising the federal gas tax to fund a pending $579 billion infrastructure deal is off the table. Still Californians pay the highest gas tax as the next highest is 77.1 cents per gallon in Pennsylvania.
Among the badly needed projects the gas tax funds in Tulare County is repairs to bridges. The Federal Highway Administration rated 34 of Tulare County's bridges as being in poor condition.
The 6/10 of cent gas tax increase is projected to raise $83 million, increasing the total the tax is projected to raise from $6.4 billion last year to $7.1 billion in 2021-2022.
The $579 billion infrastructure bill includes $109 billion for road and bridge repairs.
The average price for gallon of gas in the U.S. was 3.12 per gallon as of Thursday, but it was the highest in the nation in California at $4.28 per gallon, AAA stated. And gas prices in Porterville have been hovering around the $4 range.
And AAA said gas prices could increase by as much as 5 cents heading into Independence Day. Eight-nine percent of gas stations in the country are selling regular unleaded gas for $2.75 or more.
Last year at this time only 25 percent of gas stations were selling gas for $2.25 or more. AAA stated this will be the highest gas prices motorists will pay for this time of year since 2014.