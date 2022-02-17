Two people who have recently had grievances with the Porterville City Council continued to air their grievances during the oral communications portion of Tuesday's council meeeting.
Darin Garrett and Rae Dean Strawn both addressed the council. Garrett wants to establish a cannabis dispensary, Bloom Farms, in the city and has been battling the council over the issue for sometime. Meanwhile Strawn was the woman who was taken into custody for not wearing her mask properly at the January 19 meeting and continued to address that issue at Tuesday's meeting.
Garrett and Bloom Farms have been threatening legal action against the city when it comes to the cannabis dispensary issue. They contend they're the only “wholly” locally owned business left in the process that applied during the first round in which two cannabis dispensaries were awarded and should be awarded a third cannabis dispensary.
Two cannabis dispensaries were awarded to Haven and Cannabis Culture Club, who are both locally owned, but also have owners from Southern California.
The council also decided to award a third cannabis dispensary to a “wholly” locally owned business.
But at Tuesday's meeting, Garrett said he received a letter from the city stating Bloom Farms was six minutes late with its application and needed to appeal. Garrett said Bloom Farms wasn't late and asked the council to go ahead and approve its application without having to appeal. “I was not six minutes late,” he said.
Garrett, who also owns Jake's Roofing, said he's been in the roofing business for 38 years and has been involved in “hundreds and hundreds” of bids and no other agency has provided an option to appeal. He said the agency either accepted the application or if it was late, denied.
He added the city should just accept or deny his application, but again stated his application wasn't late.
He also said just there has been just one other applicant for the third cannabis dispensary, Uncle Green of Woodlake, who doesn't meet the standard of “wholly” locally owned as defined by the city. The city has defined “wholly” locally owned as someone who has resided or owned a business in the Porterville Urban Boundary Area for at least three years. And all of the owners of the dispensary must have lived or owned a business in Porterville for three years.
The COVID Ad Hoc committee had recommended the third cannabis dispensary be awarded to either Bloom Farms or the Tule River Economic Development Corporation, the two wholly locally owned businesses who applied during the first round. The committee recommended this be done to save time and resources.
But the council eventually decided to open up the application process to anyone interested. Bloom Farms contends since its the only remaining wholly locally owned business that's interested from the first round of applications, it should receive the third dispensary.
“I won the bid originally,” Garrett said. “This is just so ridiculous at this point that I have to keep going through this process.
“How much can the city put you through? It's almost like they don't want to work work with the local business owners or something.”
Maria Marrero of Bloom Farms also spoke and stated she was the one who came to City Hall to turn in the application and was on time by those at City Hall had trouble processing the application.
“We passed the first time,” said Marrero about the first round of applications. “We passed with good scores.”
Marrero received applause from those in attendance after her comments.
As far as Strawn, she said, “I ended up getting arrested because I wouldn't leave the building.”
Strawn also claimed the Porterville Police Department lied to her as she said the department posted on its website “I had been arrested and been charged. I will have a criminal record for the rest of my life.
“I've never been treated with such disrespect in my 75 years on this earth, most of them here in Porterville. All of you should be ashamed of yourselves.
“You should be all replaced in the election in 2022 and 2024 and you will be.” She went went on to say along with all the council members being removed, Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow should be removed as well.
“I now know that all of you are liars,” Strawn said. “I will tell you you picked the wrong great grandma to pick on.”
Strawn also received applause from those in attendance.