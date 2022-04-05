The Friant Water Authority released a statement on Tuesday on the release of water from the Friant Dam stating while the release is obligated, the situation “will be staggering for both humans and the ecosystem.”
FWA also stated dozens of small, rural and disadvantaged communities on the Valley's eastside that it serves could require emergency water supplies this summer. In addition, FWA stated there's still an ongoing and unresolved legal dispute over the obligated release, claiming more water is being released than necessary.
On Friday the Bureau of Reclamation began releasing water from the Friant Dam into the San Joaquin River to provide Central Valley Project water for San Joaquin River Exchange contractors. Release from the Friant Dam was increased from 680 cubic-feet-per-second to 930 cfs. The sustained release will continue throughout the summer and will increase up to more than 1,700 cfs.
San Joaquin River Exchange contractors on the Valley's westside have senior rights and primarily receive their water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta through the Delta-Mendota Canal. But due to the Delta's limited supply, the Friant release is being done to meet the contractual obligations.
“The water released from Friant Dam for the Exchange Contractors would have otherwise been available for delivery to Friant Division contractors in communities stretching from Madera and Chowchilla at the north to as far south as Bakersfield and Arvin in Kern County,” FWA stated. '
FWA said the amount of water released could be as large as the total water supply to meet the needs of Los Angeles for an entire year. Locally FWA serves the Friant Division and In its first water allocation the Central Valley Project announced Friant Division Class 1 contractors would receive just 15 percent of what's requested. FWA said that allocation could decrease because of the Friant Dam release.
“The impacts of this loss of water for the Friant Division will be staggering for both humans and the ecosystem,” FWA stated. FWA stated it's likely dozens of small, rural and disadvantaged communities on the Valley's eastside will need emergency water supplies as their wells go dry and aquifers they rely on can't be supplied by the Friant-Kern Canal.
FWA also stated the Friant Dam release will eliminate the cold-water pool behind Friant Dam, “completely decimating” the “burgeoning” spring run salmon population when it returns in the fall to spawn in 70-degree water.
FWA did state the release is happening because of the obligation to deliver San Joaquin River water to San Joaquin River Exchange contractors is water is unable to be delivered from the Sacramento River from the Delta. But FWA added “There is an ongoing and unresolved legal dispute over Reclamation's interpretation of its specific obligations to the Exchange Contractors and the Friant Contractors believe more water is being taken away than is required under the Federal government's contracts.”
But FWA stressed the main reason for the release is because Delta water supplies remain increasingly unreliable. And FWA also blames regulations to protect fish species.
THE FWA added the inaction to improve water infrastructure in the Central Valley has also contributed to the problem. The first phase of much needed repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal is finally being done, but the need for those repairs has been discussed for decades.
“And although 2022 is a dry year, poorly designed regulations meant to protect Delta-dependent fish species and our collective inaction to improve water infrastructure in the Central Valley for more than a generation are the underlying problems preventing enough water from being moved through the Delta,” FWA stated. “One day, Californians will wake up to realize that they didn’t sacrifice farms to save fish — they lost both.”