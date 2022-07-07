The Friant Water Authority is expecting some good news as soon as today.
Last week the Friant Water Authority stated it expected the Bureau of Reclamation's water allocation for local growers and the Friant Division served by the Friant-Kern Canal to be increased from 15 percent to 20 percent of what's requested.
In February Reclamation announced a 15 percent allocation to Class 1 users in the Friant Division and a 0 percent allocation for Class 2 users. But FWA stated last week the Bureau has indicated it will increase its water allocation to 20 percent as soon as by the end of this week.
The late spring storm in the Sacramento area led to enough snow and rainfall for the Bureau of Reclamation to increase the amount of water to be delivered to San Joaquin Exchange Contractors by the Jones Pumping Plant. So that means more water can be delivered to south of the Delta.
FWA reported at its board meeting on June 23, Reclamation stated an increase of 5 to 10 percent over the 15 percent allocation was expected. FWA also reported since that time Reclamation has suggested a 20 percent allocation for Class 1 users would occur.
“The 15 percent allocation currently remains unchanged, but Reclamation informed the FWA Board of Directors at their regular board meeting on June 23 that any increase above 15 percent Class I allocation would likely occur in increments of perhaps 5 percent-10 percent,” FWA reported on June 29. “More recent communications with Reclamation suggest that an increase to 20 percent Class 1 could occur as early as next week.”
FWA reported the expected increase in pumping at the Jones Pumping Plant is leading to the reduction of releases from the Friant Dam.
Up until July 1 Jones Pumping Plant pumping was to stay at one unit of 900 cubic feet per second. But on July 1 that was to increase to two units and FWA stated even three units was possible.
“Jones exports are expected to increase to a two-unit operation beginning July 1,” FWA reported. “A three-unit operation is possible in the coming weeks depending on Delta water quality conditions.
“The expected increase in pumping at Jones Pumping Plant to two units on July 1 will eliminate the need to continue releases from the Friant Dam Exchange Contractors.”
As a result, “consistent with that expectation, FWA reported on June 29 Reclamation was reducing releases from the Friant Dam. “Reclamation continues to reduce releases from the Friant Dam in increments of 100-150 cfs per day with the potential of reaching 600 cfs at Friant Dam by July,” FWA reported.
The first 800,000 acre-feet of available water is considered Class 1. Class 2 is considered the next amount of available water up to 1.4 million acre-feet.
The initial water allocation of 15 percent provided Friant Division Class I users 120,000 acre feet of water. With the expected increase to 20 percent, that amount would be increased to 200,000 acre feet of water for Class 1 users.
In February when Reclamation announced its initial allocation of 15 percent at 120,000 acre feet, FWA stated there was “ample justification” to double that up to 240,000 acre feet.
But the expected increase to 20 percent should also reduce the need for the pumping of groundwater and decrease the pressure on groundwater supplies at least somewhat.
In the last wet year in 2019, Friant Division Class 1 users received the full allocation of 800,000 acre feet. Since then the allocation has been in the 20 percent range.