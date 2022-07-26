The Friant Water Authority maintained all along it should have received double the allocation of water it was originally allocated.
FWA's position has been validated.
Last Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced the water allocation for Friant Division Class 1 contractors locally was increased from 20 to 30 percent of what was requested. FWA, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, posted the update the allocation had been increased on its website on Friday.
The increased allocation benefits water contractors along the Friant-Kern Canal from Fresno to Bakersfield.
The decision by Reclamation to increase the allocation came 12 days after Reclamation announced it was increasing the Friant's allocation for Class 1 users from 15 to 20 percent. In February Reclamation announced an initial allocation of 15 percent.
FWA maintained when the 15 percent allocation was announced that there was justification for double that amount to be allocated.
And when the allocation was increased from 15 to 20 percent, FWA maintained its position that allocation could be increased to 30 percent.
At that time FWA stated as deliveries from Millerton Lake to the San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors declined “it increases our certainty that the remaining water in Millerton Lake can be allocated to to Friant Contractors.”
The first 800,000 acre-feet of water is considered Class 1. Class 2 is considered the next amount of available water up to 1.4 million acre-feet.
When the allocation was increased from 15 to 20 percent, FWA added as in the past two years Friant Division Class 2 contractors continued to receive 0 percent “which continues to reflect the hydrology for the 2022 water year is very dry.”
The Bureau of Reclamation originally announced an allocation of 120,000 acre feet, 15 percent in February. That amount was increased to 160,000 acre feet at 20 percent on July 8. Now the allocation stands at 240,000 acre feet, 30 percent.
While FWA always maintained a 30 percent allocation was feasible, Reclamation stated late spring storms in Northern California made the increased allocation possible. Reclamation oversees the Central Valley Project which supplies water to the Valley.
“We are still in a drought, one of the worst on record,” Reclamation stated. “However late season precipitation in parts of Northern California was a welcomed surprise and provided for marginal operational flexibility this summer.
“It is our practice to continually assess system conditions throughout the year and adjust Friant Dam operations based on the best available information. Accordingly, the Central Valley Project water supply allocation for Friant Class 1 contractors increased from 15 to 20 percent on July 8 and from 20 to 30 percent on July 20.”