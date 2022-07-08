Ask and ye shall receive — at least partially.
And the Friant Water Authority is hopeful there's more to come.
FWA announced on Friday the Bureau of Reclamation has increased its 2022 water allocation for Friant Division Class 1 contractors from 15 to 20 percent. FWA added as in the past two years, Friant Division Class 2 contractors continued to received 0 percent, “which continues to reflect the hydrology for the 2022 water year is very dry.”
In February Reclamation announced a 15 percent allocation to Friant Division Class 1 users. At that time FWA stated there was “ample justification” for an allocation double that of up to 30 percent. FWA stood by that on Friday, stating a 30 percent allocation is still feasible.
“The increase in the Class 1 allocation is a welcome change, especially given other challenging conditions in the Friant Division, such as the deliveries of water supplies from Millerton Lake to the San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors that began on April 1,” FWA stated.
FWA added as those deliveries decline, “it increases our certainty that the remaining water in Millerton Lake can be allocated to the Friant Contractors.
“Based on current reservoir levels and forecasts, it appears there may be the opportunity to increase the Class 1 allocation to 30 percent. If no additional water in Millerton is required by the Exchange Contractors, FWA is optimistic that today's revised allocation is the first step towards achieving that number.”
The first 800,000 acre-feet of available water is considered Class 1. Class 2 is considered the next amount of available water up to 1.4 million acre-feet.
In February Reclamation announced a 15 percent allocation, 120,000 acre feet. At that time FWA stated it was feasible for that allocation to be doubled up to 30 percent to 240,000 acre feet and continues to maintain that position.
In the last two weeks FWA has stated Reclamation has indicated an increased allocation was coming. The late spring storm in the Sacramento area led to enough snow and rainfall for Reclamation to increase the amount of water to be delivered to San Joaquin Exchange Contractors, allowing for more water to be delivered south of the Delta.
FWA reported at its board meeting on June 23, Reclamation stated an increase of 5 to 10 percent over the 15 percent allocation was expected. FWA also reported Reclamation eventually indicated a 20 percent allocation for Class 1 users would occur.