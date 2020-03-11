Editor’s note: The following was provided by Nadia Madrigal-Diaz
“My family consists of my mom Azalia Diaz, my sisters; Yazmin Madrigal and Azalia Madrigal and me. I was born on December 16, 2001 in Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico. My family moved to the United States in 2005 and I began school. I don’t remember much of my childhood but what I can remember is painting a Japanese Cherry Blossom flower in first grade. I attended Washington Elementary School prior to high school.
“I am currently a senior at Lindsay High School and I can say that I’ve learned a lot of life lessons. I believe these lessons have made me stronger and have helped me become the person I am today. In high school I have received many awards besides life lessons. I have been participating in many clubs, sports and received academic awards too. I’m currently an active member of the Interact club, Spanish Honors Society, Mock Trial and Spirit Club. Each one teaches me different traits such as leadership, responsibility, public speech, patience, and persistence. I have received two academic awards and been on the honor roll. Some sports I have been involved in at my high school are Volleyball, Basketball and Track and Field. I have been playing volleyball since the 5th grade and I’m glad I got the opportunity to play at the high school level. I have less experience with basketball, which I started in 7th grade and have played ever since. Track and field is one thing that I’m completely new at. I started playing my second year of high school and my main event is shot put. It’s 8 pounds and I can throw it a distance of 29 feet, 11 inches.. Throughout high school I helped out my community too. With the Interact club we did a downtown clean up, concessions at the city pools, and Valentine’s Taco Dinner for Senior citizens in Lindsay.”
About being chosen as an Attendant, Madrigal-Diaz said, “I’m feeling a little shocked But I’m also in awe. I feel like everything I’ve done, and all the energy I’ve put in, it’s all making it worth it now. I’m looking forward to really finishing what I’ve started. Now that I’m a senior in high school, I’m just wrapping it all up and getting ready for the next chapter.
“After high school I want to attend the University of California Bakersfield. I plan on majoring in mathematics for teaching, to be able to come back to Lindsay and teach at the high school level. Since I was little I knew I wanted to be a teacher but I wasn’t sure what grade or what subject until I took a third year of math and I would help my classmates by going over the lesson with them. That’s when I realized I wanted to teach mathematics at the high school level because many students would agree that mathematics is hard and they don’t understand. Having the opportunity to change the way people will think of math is something I look forward to doing.”
As far as advice for future OBF Attendants, Madrigal-Diaz said, “Be involved in anything and everywhere that you can. Lindsay, as tiny as it is, there are a lot of things that you can do to get involved and help get an eye out. It can help you be towards the background part of things.”