The Parks and Leisure department kicked off the last week of the city's Summer Day Camp on Wednesday morning with a special trip to the city pool. With no one else to share the water with, the children who signed up for this year's Summer Day Camp enjoyed a relaxing morning in the pool with plenty of space to swim around.
“It has been a busy summer of organizing activities that are fun for our participants while also adhering strictly to the guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) related to childcare and day camps during COVID-19,” said Donnie Moore, the Parks and Leisure Services Director. “The big difference this year is the kids are visiting [the pool] at a time when there is no other public allowed in, and this is their final week of camp.”
Moore said that some changes have had to be implemented this year for the Summer Day Camp program to continue as it does every year. Some of the safety practices implemented into the program this year include parents remaining inside their cars when dropping off children, daily temperature checks for staff and children, required masks for staff and day camp participants that qualify according to guidance issued by CDPH and assigned groups of children who remained together each week.
The group of children splashing around in the pool on Wednesday was relatively small. Moore explained that many parents of the day camp participants work essential jobs, and that it is the goal of the Summer Day Camp to keep kids entertained while keeping them safe.
“A lot of our participants are children of parents who work in essential industries so we aren't promoting gatherings or parties, but just trying to keep children entertained and excited while maintaining a safe environment,” said Moore.
The city's Summer Day Camp program is intended for children between the ages of 5 and 12. This year, Summer Day Camp sessions ran five days a week beginning on June 29 at Santa Fe Elementary School. To wrap up the last week of this year's Summer Day Camp, camp participants will take part in many fun and engaging activities, including an interactive and educational show hosted by E and M's Reptile Show.
