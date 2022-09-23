All of the Orange Belt schools will be busy tonight with a full range of games taking place. The Porterville High football team will be at home taking on the Exeter Monarchs tonight at 7:30 at Rankin Stadium. The Granite Hills Grizzlies are away facing off against the Orange Cove Titans tonight at 7:30.
The Monache Marauders are also away taking on the Washington Union Panthers today at 7 p.m. The Lindsay Cardinals will be at home tonight facing down against the Orosi Cardinals at 7:15. The Strathmore Spartans will be away at Farmersville taking on the Farmersville Aztecs tonight at 7:15.
PORTERVILLE (4-0) VS. EXETER (3-1), 7:30 P.M. TODAY
The Porterville Panthers are still trucking, with the fourth win in their win streak after their game against the Highland Scots in Bakersfield. The Panthers are now ranked fifth in the Central Section Division IV.
Team leaders for the Panthers include: Jaret Garcia who leads both in total Touchdowns, with a strong eight, and in total rushing yards per game with 117 yards. Marcelus Rodriguez-Hernandez, Angel Saldana, and Aidan Garcia are leading the Panthers defense. Quarterback Rocky Arguijo has 337 passing yards just this year.
With no common opponents, the Panthers will have to look out for the Monarchs in the first quarter as the Monarchs usually start off fast. Exeter leads in total yards in rushing and passing against the Panthers.
Despite the averages, the team leaders for the Panthers surpass their Monarch counterparts almost in their entirety.
GRANITE HILLS (1-3) AT ORANGE COVE (1-3), 7:15 P.M. TODAY
The Granite Hills Grizzlies have had a hard few games since their first win against Parlier last month. The Grizzlies are currently ranked 17th in the Central Section Division VI rankings.
Both Granite Hills and Orange Cove tend to start slow with their scoring and peak in the second or third quarters. Team leaders for the Grizzlies are quarterbacks Andre Longoria, and Nathaniel Murphree maintaining solid passing and rushing yards. Running backs Nicholas Pulido, Gabriel Lemus, Diego Garay, and Adrian (AJ) Duran lead the rushing attack.
The only common opponent that the Grizzlies and Titans share is their mutual win against Parlier with the Grizzlies getting a 34-22 win and the Titans winning 35-7.
MONACHE (1-3) AT WASHINGTON UNION (1-3), 7 P.M. TODAY
Monache now stands at 14th in the Central Section Division IV rankings. The team leaders for the Marauders include: Quarterback Emmett Focke with 91.3 yards passing a game. David Leyva leads the Marauders rushing yards and with 73.3 rushing yards per game.
OROSI (0-4) AT LINDSAY (1-3), 7:15 P.M. TODAY
The Lindsay Cardinals have had tough games against Woodlake and Exeter.The Cardinals now rank sixth in the Central Section Division IV.
Team Leaders for the Cardinals include quarterback Samual Reyes. Nathaniel Culberson has maintained a strong presence in the Cardinals defense with an outstanding number of tackles per game at 11.8. Female kicker Isabella Duran has a strong leg.
No common opponents means both the Lindsay and Orosi will have to feel one another out. Lindsay does have the lead in passing yards against Orosi but fall short in both rushing and total yards.
STRATHMORE (3-1) AT FARMERSVILLE (2-1), 7:15 P.M. TODAY
The Spartans now rank third in the Central Section Division V. Team Leaders for the Spartans include Jacob Poole who leads the team in rushing yards with 104.7 yards per game with 141.3 yards per game. Bryson Bias leads the Spartans passing yards per game with 113.3 yards per game.
Jaime Arredondo leads in tackles per game with 9.8 and Julian Ceballos lead in sacks per game.
Strathmore leads in the comparison with their yards per game with their rushing yards standing at 178.3 versus the Aztecs 146. The Spartans also outscore the Aztecs in points per game with a score of 33.3 against the Aztecs game with 14.7.