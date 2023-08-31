It will be a full slate of action for local high school football teams as all five Orange Belt programs will take the field this week over the next three days.
The action begins today when Porterville High will host Foothill at 7:30 p.m. at Strathmore High's Spartan Stadium. Also today Granite Hills will travel to McFarland for a 7:30 p.m. game.
On Friday Strathmore will play in their home opener at Spartan Stadium when it hosts Mendota in a game scheduled for 7:15 p.m. and Lindsay will host Exeter at 7 p.m. at Frank Skadan Stadium. The action concludes on Saturday when Monache hosts Wasco at Spartan Stadium at 6:30 p.m.
PHS (2-0) VS. FOOTHILL (1-1), 7:30 P.M. TODAY, SPARTAN STADIUM
The Panthers have gotten off to an impressive start to the season with wins over McLane (26-9) and South (28-18). Porterville is led by quarterback Rocky Arguijo, who has plenty of weapons to support him.
Sam Alcantar is a leading rusher for PHS and Tyson Vinson also rushed for two touchdowns in last week's win over South. Izaya Welsh has turned into a top target for Arguijo with two touchdown receptions in the first two games.
Foothill opened the season with a 38-0 loss to Morro Bay before crushing Desert 63-0 last week. Foothill has a talented dual threat quarterback in Darrion Rodriguez.
MONACHE (0-2) VS. WASCO (0-1), 6:30 P.M. SATURDAY, SPARTAN STADIUM
The Marauders have shown flashes of growth under first-year coach Aaron Berry, but were plagued by penalties and three turnovers last week in a 31-15 loss to Chavez.
Monache has two versatile skilled position threats in Ty Baxter and D.J. Shimer and an experienced quarterback in Emmett Focke.
Wasco had a bye last week after opening the season with a 32-8 loss to South.
MENDOTA (0-2) AT STRATHMORE (1-1) 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
Despite its 0-2 start Mendota figures to be a tough test for SHS. Mendota always plays a tough schedule and it gave traditional power Liberty Ranchos all it could handle in a 24-17 loss in the season opener. Mendota lost last week to McLane 27-3.
Mendota has a dual threat quarterback in Bernie Camacho. Jesse Rodriguez is the leading rusher for Mendota, averaging 5.3 yards a carry as he has gained 184 yards on 35 carries through the first two games.
Strathmore's Jacob Poole put up monster numbers last week in a 42-0 win at Hanford West, gaining 282 yards on 15 carries, averaging 18.8 yards a carry. Poole also scored three touchdowns, which included scoring runs of 83 and 70 yards. Through two games this season Poole has rushed for 452 yards on 35 carries, and has scored a total of six touchdowns, averaging 12.9 yards a carry.
EXETER (2-0) AT LINDSAY (1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY
After cruising to a 54-0 win over California City in their season opener, the Cardinals will have a chance to see where they stand with East Sequoia League opponents Strathmore and Woodlake. Exeter opened the season with a 24-21 win over Strathmore and defeated Woodlake 35-17 last week.
Exeter's top returning offensive player is Aidan Robertson and he's having a huge season so far with 16 receptions for 255 yards through two games. But Exeter also spreads the ball out to a number of talented skilled players with talented quarterback Jacob Molina, who's also having an outstanding year through two games. Molina has completed 28-of-29 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.
Lindsay's 54-0 rout came by committee last week as quarterback Uriah Guerrero, in his first start, completed two touchdown passes to Thomas Tellez, Ethan Cortes had a huge night, rushing for two touchdowns and returning a punt for another, and Thomas Masiel rushed for two touchdowns as well. Jose Fernandez also recovered a fumble in the end zone forced by Joseph Ceballos for another score. The Cardinals also have one of Tulare County's top running backs in Jose Cortes.
GRANITE HILLS (0-1) AT MCFARLND (1-1), 7:30 P.M. TODAY
McFarland opened the season with a 42-29 loss to Avenal before an impressive 29-0 win over Tranquility last week.
McFarland is led by a talented freshman quarterback, 6-3-170 Malachi Davis, another dual threat, who has ran for four touchdowns this season.
Granite opened the season last week with a 38-6 loss at Parlier. The Grizzlies are led by sophomore quarterback Angel Hinojosa and running backs A.J. Duran, Diego Garay and Nick Pulido.