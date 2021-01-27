“Very frustrating.” That’s what Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz said when it came to the state basically taking away control from local authorities when it comes to guidelines for the reopening of schools to in-person learning.
Lutz gave his report during his presentation on the status of COVID-19 in Tulare County during Tuesday’s Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The new state guideline requires counties to have a rate of 25 or less per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period for schools that haven’t reopened to reopen for grades K-6. Tulare County’s latest official updated rate as determined by the state is 60.8 per 100,000.
So schools in which their waivers were approved but had yet to reopen aren’t allowed to reopen. That’s why Burton School District had to delay its reopening, which was scheduled for this past Monday.
And in the Porterville Unified School District, only three schools — Vandalia, Los Robles and West Putnam — were allowed to resume limited in-person instruction on Monday for all students who wanted to come back to campus because those were the only schools that had previously reopened. PUSD is using a cohort model with limited classroom sizes in which students who are struggling the most with distance learning have been allowed to return to the classroom in grades K-12.
Lutz said the “piece meal” approach the state is taking in allowing some schools to reopen, but others to not
is causing frustration. “I feel our schools and students are worse off under this plan than better off,” Lutz said.
As far as what Tulare County was doing when it came to its waiver process, Lutz said about the state: “They kind of dismantled that. We feel our waiver process worked really well.”
BY THE NUMBERS
While still relatively high, the county’s rate at 60.8 per 100,000 was a considerable decline from last week when it was at 79.2 per 100,000. The week before it was 82.4 per 100,000. So the county can only hope that trend continues as it will bring it to moving within entering the red tier that much sooner.
After the stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday, Tulare County returned to the most restrictive tier, the purple tier. For the county to move
into the next least restrictive tier, the red tier, it must reduce its case rate to 7 per 100,000. “We have a long ways to go to get out of the purple tier,” Lutz said.
Tulare County’s positive test rates while still high also are coming down. The county’s overall positive test rate is 16 percent, down from 19 percent last week.
The county’s equity positive test rate for its most disadvantaged areas is 19.1 percent, but is down from 21.2 percent after it had increased from 20.3 percent the previous week. Tulare County must also reduce those rates to 8 percent to move into the red tier.
Lutz said the overall numbers of the last two weeks is “what we want to be” but added they’re still relatively high.
Lutz said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tulare County declined by 29.7 percent over the last week. As far as the peak in COVID-19 cases that happened a couple weeks ago, Lutz said “we haven’t seen a corresponding hospital surge. That’s a very positive sign.”
On Tuesday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it had 32 COVID-19 patients and 7 patients suspected of having COVID-19.
Another positive sign is Tulare County’s R number which measures the rate of spread of the virus is .85 which is in the “likely decreasing” category. That means the rate of increase of the virus is expected to be lower than its current level.
Lutz has said the .85 is where the county needs to be. The number .85 represents the average number of people who would be infected by one infected person.
But there continues to be a significant increase in deaths which Lutz said will be the “longest lagging indicator” as far as the status of COVID-19 is concerned. Lutz stated there have now been 552 deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19, an increase of 10 in one day and 78 in the last two weeks.
The county has data on 531 deaths of which 416 were ages 65 and older, 104 were ages 41-64 and 11 were under the age of 41. There have been 165 deaths related to nursing homes and 366 deaths not related to nursing homes. Sierra View has had 126 deaths due to COVID-19.
Since March 11 there have been 43,930 cases in Tulare County. That’s an increase of 356 over the previous day. The number of cases has increased by 5,021 over the last two weeks.
Another positive sign is the number of active cases continues to drop. There was another huge decline in the number of active cases on Tuesday. The number of active cases declined by 116. There are now 3,830 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19.
There was also a large increase in the number of recoveries. The number of recoveries increased by 462 over the previous day. There are now 39,548 people in Tulare County who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Since March 11 there have have been 8,752 cases in the Porterville area, 38 cases in foothill mountain communities, 120 cases in Springville, 574 cases in Strathmore, 1,660 cases in Lindsay, 623 cases in Terra Bella, 7,752 cases in Tulare, 3,802 cases in Dinuba, 298 cases in Richgrove, 71 cases in Alpaugh, 711 cases in Pixley, 325 cases in Tipton, 1,303 cases in Earlimart, 1,082 cases in Farmersville, 935 cases in Exeter, 46 cases in Three Rivers, 817 cases in Woodlake, 685 cases in Cutler, 1,286 cases in Orosi, 85 cases in Goshen, 224 cases in Traver, 50 cases in the Reedley area, 17 cases in Orange Cove and 457 cases in Ivanhoe.
In Visalia, there have been 4,840 cases in one region, 3,150 cases in another region and 3,811 cases in a third region.
There have been 6,427 cases ages 0-17, 6,872 cases ages 18-25, 12,407 cases ages 26-40, 13,653 cases ages 41-64 and 4,547 cases ages 65 and older.
There have been 24,009 cases who have been Hispanic, 5,878 have been Caucasian, 853 have been Asian, 301 have been African American, 273 have been Native American, 1,428 have been multirace and 11,188 are unknown.
There are 354 people in Tulare County under selfquarantine being monitored by public health officials.
On Tuesday, Sierra View reported 10 of its ICU beds were in use. Sierra View reported nine of its 26 ventilators were in use.
Sierra View reported it now has twelve employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, including five who are hospitalized. There have been 150 employees who have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Sierra View has had a total of 984 positive tests.
With a population of about 470,000 people Tulare County has an overall rate of 9.2 cases per 100 residents or 9.2 percent.