The annual Fruit and Veggie Fest will be held today in Lindsay. The event is free and open to those in the community. It will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lindsay Food Center, 455 S. Mirage Avenue.
Several different organizations will be at the event, including Tulare County Health and Human Services, Kaweah Health, Healthy Start, Family HealthCare Network and FoodLink.
There will be drawings, prizes, health and nutrition information, physical activity items, and cookbooks available. Free produce will be provided by FoodLink. The Tulare County Office of Education’s Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention, NEOP, program will have a booth where they will pass out cookbooks, physical activity items, and nutritional pamphlets.
The Fruit and Veggie Fest is an annual event for Tulare County Health and Human Services NEOP and is held in different communities every year. Last year it was held in Pixley, and in 2019 it was in Dinuba. The event is held in communities that have limited resources.