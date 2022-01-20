What a difference a month makes.
At the beginning of December, the State Department of Water Resources announced a zero percent water allocation from the State Water Project.
But with record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada and a large amount of rain that came with it during the storms in December, the state has decided it can allocate some water afte rall.
On Thursday the Department of Water Resources announced it's increasing the State Water Project allocation to 15 percent of requested supplies for 2022. Last month, due to low water levels, the Department announced the initial allocation would cover only critical health and safety needs of the 29 water agencies that contract to receive State Water Project supplies.
“December storms enabled DWR to convey and store water in San Luis Reservoir, which allows for a modest increase in water deliveries this year,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “But severe drought is not over. Dry conditions have already returned in January. Californians must continue to conserve as the state plans for a third dry year.”
The department also stated it would continue to work with its contractors to meet any unmet health and safety needs.
The department stated although it's increasing its allocation, it's planning for a third straight drought year. The department stated it would store as much water as possible in Lake Oroville, the State Water Project's largest reservoir. The department added water releases from Lake Oroville will prioritize maintaining the water quality of the Delta, protecting endangered species and meeting the needs of those who have seniority water rights.
The department along with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation withdrew their application for a Temporary Urgency Change Petition for February through April. The petition would have provided flexibility for the State Water Project and the Central Valley Project to release less water into the Delta through April to conserve limited stored water in Shasta, Oroville and Folsom reservoirs. While Shasta continues to be in a critical condition, Oroville and Folsom reservoirs are projected to meet downstream water needs through the spring.
“The next two months are traditionally the heart of California’s rainy season,” said Nemeth. “We need more storms to keep filling up our reservoirs to make up for two critically dry years.”
Governor Gavin Newsom has called on Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent. His October emergency proclamation expanded the drought emergency statewide.
Each year, the Department of Water Resources makes an initial State Water Project allocation on December 1. Allocations are updated as snowpack and runoff information are assessed, with a final allocation typically determined in May or June.
The department will conduct the next snow survey in the Sierra Nevada at the beginning of February. Currently the statewide snowpack is at 113 percent of average for January 20 and 58 percent of the seasonal average. Locally in the Southern Sierra Nevada, the snowpack is 116 percent of average for January 20 and 56 percent of the seasonal average.
The State Water Project serves 29 water agencies that serve 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland.