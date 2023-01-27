The Friends of the Porterville Library will hold their first book sales of 2023.
A book sale will be held on Saturday, February 4 and Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at its new temporary location, the former Hoagies building, 298 N. Main Street, across from City Hall.
There will also be a book sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 at the former Hoagies Building.
The Friends of the Library now has a location after being asked by the city to move out of its house on Hockett in October, 2020. Since then an effort has been made to find the organization a location with a number of options being considered.
Late last year the city and the organization came to an agreement in which Friends of the Library could use the former Hoagies building for the time being. It's eventually planned for the building to be used for its intended purpose as a restaurant.