It's been two years now that the Friends of the Porterville Public Library has been homeless, so to speak, but now it appears the organization is on the verge of at least having a temporary home to operate.
City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore has proposed the Friends of the Library move into the former Hoagies Restaurant building at 298 North Main. The building is part of the Centennial Plaza complex owned by the city.
The Friends of the Library would move into the facility on a month-to-month basis, but would continue to pay the city a lease of just $1 a year to operate out of the facility as it did in the past at its previous home on Hockett. “You can't beat that,” Friends of the Library president Janice Whitaker said.
The proposal for Friends of the Library to temporarily occupy the former Hoagies building was reviewed at the Internal City Audit Committee meeting on Wednesday. It was planned for the proposal to be presented at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting, but details of the proposal still need to be worked out, so it may not be presented to the council until their October 18 meeting.
The facility has been used by the Porterville Public Library after the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the library and killed Porterville Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. While the library may need to still use the facility for storage, Moore said at Wednesday's meeting the plan is for the library to pretty much operate fully at its temporary location adjacent to Grocery Outlet and for Friends of the Library to have exclusive use of the facility.
The city eventually wants the building to be used for its intended purpose and that's as a restaurant. Lollis said at Wednesday's meeting improvements have been made at the building so it can be used as a restaurant.
Friends of the Library used its previous home as a bookstore and while Whitaker said while it won't be nearly as large as its previous home, the organization will be able to display books for sale at the Hoagies building and effectively use it as a bookstore as well. “It's better than nothing,” Whitaker said. “We'll take temporary.”
As far as the organization at least having a temporary location, Friends of the Library treasurer Pat Beck said, “it's looking promising.”
She added even the temporary location at the Hoagies building is “a long time coming. It will give us some space temporarily to work.”
But the Friends of the Library still needs a permanent location. Originally it was planned for the organization to move into a building at 287 Hockett across from the fire station within months after moving out of its previous location. But it turned out in reality too much work needed to be done at that site.
The city asked Friends of the Library to move out of its house on Hockett in October, 2020. Lollis has said that building was never meant to be a permanent location for the organization, adding Friends of the Library was once co-located with the Senior Council at the Santa Fe Depot.
Friends of the Library began in 1971 and its bookstore at the Hockett house where it was located served as the main fundraiser for the organization.
The organization has been able to raise funds to allow the library to offer services that would have otherwise had to be funded through the city with taxpayers funds.
Much like the library, Friends of the Library has had to scramble to find places across the city to store its books, including a facility on Prospect and Promoting Self Worth, formerly known as the Porterville Sheltered Workshop. The organization stated it has “tons of boxes” of books in storage.
Lollis has said the ultimate plan is to have Friends of the Library be located at the new library off of Olive across from the South County Justice Center.