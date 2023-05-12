The Friant Water Authority on Friday released the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed guidelines for Accepting Water into the Friant-Kern Canal.
Friant releases draft EIR for water guidelines
But in response to the proposed guidelines water contractors may need to take certain actions that could include blending of water, changes in timing of the introduction or discharge of Non-Millerton water, use of alternative water supplies, or construction and operation of small water treatment facilities at the source of the pump-in. In addition, Friant or contractors may need to construct and/or maintain facilities for monitoring and forecasting water quality (water quality monitoring stations). The proposed guidelines are available for download at https://friantwater.org/public-notices.
A virtual public meeting will be held on Tuesday May 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. via the Zoom web conference application. Information about the Draft EIR, submitting comments and the public meeting can be found on Friant’s website: https://friantwater.org/public-notices
