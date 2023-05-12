The Friant Water Authority on Friday released the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed guidelines for Accepting Water into the Friant-Kern Canal.

The proposed guidelines will define the water quality thresholds and other requirements for introducing water into the Friant-Kern Canal from a source other than Millerton Lake. Implementation of the proposed guidelines won't result in Friant making any physical modifications to the Friant-Kern Canal, Friant stated.

But in response to the proposed guidelines water contractors may need to take certain actions that could include blending of water, changes in timing of the introduction or discharge of Non-Millerton water, use of alternative water supplies, or construction and operation of small water treatment facilities at the source of the pump-in. In addition, Friant or contractors may need to construct and/or maintain facilities for monitoring and forecasting water quality (water quality monitoring stations). The proposed guidelines are available for download at https://friantwater.org/public-notices.

Friant invites agencies and the public to provide input on the adequacy of the analysis in the Draft EIR. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

Written comments should be mailed or e-mailed to: Friant Water Authority, c/o Ian Buck-Macleod, 854 N. Harvard Avenue, Lindsay 93247, ibuckmacleod@friantwater.org. Use “Guidelines for Accepting Water into the Friant-Kern Canal EIR Comments” in the subject line.

Also include the name of a contact person if submitting comments on behalf of an agency, tribal group, or organization. All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the official administrative record and may be available to the public.

A virtual public meeting will be held on Tuesday May 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. via the Zoom web conference application. Information about the Draft EIR, submitting comments and the public meeting can be found on Friant’s website: https://friantwater.org/public-notices
 

