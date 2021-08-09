The first steps of finally doing the much needed replacement of the Friant-Kern Canal Bridge is expected to be approved by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors at their next meeting.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. As part of the consent calendar the board is expected to approve an agreement with the California Department of Transportation for $700,000 for the preliminary engineering and right-of-way phases to be done for the replacement of the bridge. The bridge goes over the Friant-Kern Canal at Avenue 174 northwest of Porterville. The bridge is located about is located about one mile west of Highway 65.
The bridge was constructed in 1949 and is “functionally obsolete” and narrow, the county staff report stated. The bridge qualifies to receive federal funding to be replaced due to its old age and the fact the configuration of the bridge doesn't meet the standard for the approaching roadway.
The new structure will be about 100 feet long by 35 feet wide and will be a multi-span concrete voided slab bridge.
The effort to replace the bridge began six years ago when the county received federal authorization to proceed with the preliminary engineering. The county now has the fully funded $700,000 to complete the preliminary engineering and right-of-way for the bridge. Construction of the bridge is anticipated to begin in the fall, 2023 and will cost $3.45 million.
Also on the consent calendar are two items to provide for those in need of mental health services. The board is expected to approve an agreement in which the county will provide close $1.112 million for the Visalia and Porterville Wellness and Recovery Centers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year retroactive to July 1.
the centers are community-based centers that provide services to transitional youth (18-24), adults ages 25-59 and older adults who are 60 and older who have severe mental illness and severe emotional disturbance. The centers provide wellness and recovery through services such as peer support groups, educational guidance, vocational training, fitness, independent living skills and socialization.
It's estimated 300 people will be served by the Porterville center and 600 will be served by the Visalia center. The average estimated cost per person is $1,235.
Funding for the centers comes from the Mental Health Services Act, Community Services and Supports revenue. No funds from the county's general fund are used.
In addition the board is also expected to approve an agreement of a little more than $1.5 million for a South County one-stop center and South County mobile services program for mental health services. The funding will be for the fiscal year 2021-2022, retroactive to July 1.
The South County One-Stop Center at 409 N. Main in Porterville is designed to offer a wide variety of services to youth ages 12-15 and transitional yout ages 16-25. Services provided by the center include employment, education, drug-alcohol counseling and life skills training. It's estimated 30 youth ages 12-15 and 100 youth ages 16-25 will benefit from the center.
The South County Mobile Services program provides mental health services for all ages with severe and persistent mental health issues and serious emotional disturbance. An emphasis is placed on serving the unserved and underserved in South County rural communities.
Through providing mobile services the county looks to remove obstacles from those in rural communities accessing mental health services. It's estimated 150 people will benefit from the program.
A wheelchair accessible van provides the services to remote areas of the county through outreach events, community events, providing transportation to appointments and other services to assist in a wellness recovery plan.
It's estimated the cost per person will be $5,385. The programs are paid for by State Medical reimbursement and MHSA revenues and no county General Fund money is used.
Also at Tuesday's meeting a certificate of recognition will be presented in memory of Richard L. Schafer. Schafer was the long-time Tule River water master who was considered the go-to guy when it came to water issues.
He's most responsible for his effort to enlarge the Success Dam, which is now ongoing, and for that the dam has been renamed in his honor.