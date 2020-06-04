When the area and the state continue to slowly reopen, there are still local events and traditions that are becoming casualties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest casualty is the City of Porterville's Freedom Fest event. City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services announced the Freedom Fest has been canceled.
This year's event was scheduled to be held on June 27 at the Porterville Sports Complex. The festival has always showcased live music, a patriotic aerial performance, a spray zone, food, crafts and information booths and of course the event concludes with a fireworks show, but it won't happen this year.
Another casualty is the City of Porterville Summer Night Lights events, which have also been canceled. The free events features movies in the park along with food, games and music.
This year's events were scheduled to be held on June 12 at Murry Park, June 19 at Zalud Park, July 10 at Veterans Park and July 17 at Fallen Heroes Park, but those events won't be held this summer.
As far as the city pool at Murry Park, no final decision has been made yet but the pool remains closed for now as part of the state guidelines. The city stated it will continue to follow the state guidelines when it comes to opening such facilities to ensure the community's safety.
The city stated the Freedom Fest and Summer Night Lights have been canceled due to the state's restrictions on large gatherings.
The Porterville Municipal Golf Course, dog park and OHV Park adjacent to the Porterville Sports Complex and the Zalud Park tennis courts are now open after the Porterville City Council authorized the reopening of those facilities at its May 5 meeting.
All of those facilities are open with restrictions which can be found here: http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/Updates.cfm
All City of Porterville parks are open but gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited. The gates at the Porterville Sports Complex are also locked to prevent gatherings of leagues and group sports.
As far as sports leagues and youth programs, no final decision has been made on the city's fall soccer, summer day camp and youth volleyball programs. No registration dates have been announced yet for those programs.
The city stated as long as local and state guidance for creating a safe environment can be followed it will work to provide a modified program for fall soccer, its summer day camp and youth volleyball.
As far as the Junior Giants program the city will offer a virtual Junior Giants at Home program. Information about the program can be found here: https://jrgiantsathome.org/