The City of Lindsay will host a free Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru Event in the Lindsay Wellness Center parking lot on Saturday, October 31 from 3-6 p.m.
Those attending can drive through the parking lot and see the Halloween displays, listen to music and receive a treat bag and/or take-away item from the organizations and businesses while remaining in their vehicle. Then take a ride through Haunted Horseshoe Drive.
The event is hosted by Lindsay Gardens.
Those who are interested in hosting a booth can register by emailing ldavis@lindsay.ca.us Lindsay Wellness Center will contact all those who have registered to host a booth.
For the booth space and matching costume those who have a booth can decorate a 10x10 space. Those who hosts booths are welcome to have a banner with their organization’s name.
No more than two people or no more than four immediate family members should be in a booth.