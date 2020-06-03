Tulare County Library’s free annual Summer Reading Challenge is almost here. The Challenge begins Tuesday, June 16 and runs through Friday, July 25. Pre-registration starts Tuesday, June 9. Tulare County residents of all ages can participate in the free reading challenge.
This year, the Library has gone virtual. Signing up is simple! Create an account on Beanstack to sign up the whole family at tularecountylibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack Tracker in the app store.
This summer everyone in Tulare County can meet the challenge to read at least 20 hours. Read any material of your choice This can include reading eBooks, books, magazines, newspapers, and listening to eAudiobooks.
Kids, teens, and adults earn a drawing ticket for each hour of reading. Complete additional activities, like attending virtual events or posting book reviews, to earn additional entries. Drawing prizes include gift cards, Kindles, and more!
The teen challenge offers virtual art classes taught by local artists and craft workshops. For kids and families, our favorite performers--and many new faces--will be offering digital performances on Facebook! Reptile Ron, ImagineU Museum and Wadaba, the gifted, world-renowned drummer are just a few performances you can enjoy virtually.
The adult challenge includes virtual book clubs and interactive programs on social media. Engage in various interactive activities such a catalog scavenger hunts, online polls, Book Face challenges, and more.
Participating in summer reading activities provides a great way to prevent the notorious “summer slide,” which refers to the loss of skills gained throughout the school year during summer break. Summer reading is not just for students--all ages can feed their minds with the variety of great reading materials we offer. The Library’s extensive e-book collection is one way to begin with free, current easy to download titles!
For more information, contact Jonathan Waltmire by phone at 559-713-2723 or by email at jonathan.waltmire@tularecountylibrary.org
Check out Tulare County Library’s website or social media for more information on the Summer Reading Challenge.
The Tulare County Library serves all the citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, four book machines, literacy center, and online resources at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Find your local branch on Facebook and find Tulare County Library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary, on Instagram at @tularecountylib, or on Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib to learn more.