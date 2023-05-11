Local filmmaker Vincent Catalina's movie, “Wild Boys” will be presented in free screenings at the Galaxy Theater in Porterville at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 and Wednesday, May 17.
Porterville High graduate and Springville native Catalina stars in the film. Catalina co-wrote the film with Morten Forland, who's the film's director.
The film is an adventure-comedy that was shot in Springville and the mountains above. The inspiration for the film cam from all the time Catalina spent in the mountains above Springville.