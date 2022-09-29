Tulare County Health and Human Services will offer a free monkeypox vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The vaccinations will take place at one of the Tulare County Health and Human Services offices in the government complex at 1055 W. Henderson.
Those interested can determine their eligibility and make an appointment at MyTurn.ca.gov. Those under 18 can also receive a monkeypox vaccine with parental consent as long as they're eligible.
For more information visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCD/Pages/Monkeypox-Vaccines.aspx