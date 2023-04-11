Safe 1 Credit Union will host a free Estate Conservation workshop featuring Garro Ellis, Financial Advisor for Moneywise Wealth Management.
The workshop will be presented at Bakersfield Christian High School, or via live streaming on Tuesday, April 18,6-7:30 p.m.
Ellis will cover estate planning fundamentals, challenges, distribution techniques, important documentation and current tax laws. He will focus on the need for careful action when it comes to managing an estate and conserving assets.
Those interested in attending can call (877) 723-3128 or send an email to marketing@safe1.org to secure their spot. Those interested will be asked to supply the name(s) of attendee(s), a contact phone number, and how one plans to attend — in-person or live stream.