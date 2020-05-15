With the federal income tax filing due date being extended to July 15, Community Services Employment Training (CSET) is extending its free tax preparation services to residents of Tulare County.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program prepares federal and state tax returns at no cost to households with less than $54,000 in annual income. Eligible residents may qualify for Federal and California Earned Income Tax Credits (CalEITC), a tax credit that puts money into the pockets of working families and individuals. Tax documents may now be dropped off at one of our VITA locations and a certified tax preparer will prepare their tax return.
Through the VITA drop-off service, an appointment isn’t required. Customers will be informed about the filing process and contacted over the phone to review and obtain permission to e-file their taxes. Once the return has been e-filed and accepted, customers will be notified to pick up all tax return documents. Customers must bring all their tax documentation to the drop-off site.
Please provide the following at the time of your drop off: penCopy of 2018 federal and state tax returns; copy of photo ID (driver’s license or passport); copy of social security card or ITIN; for married couples filing jointly, both spouses must be present during the scheduled phone quality review; wage and earning statements (forms W-2, W-2B, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers; bank name, routing number and account number; Form 1095-A health insurance statements.
Tax preparation services will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Porterville Employment Connection, 1063 W. Henderson and the CSET main office, 312 NW 3rd Ave., Visalia.
More information on site locations and required documents is available at www.cset.org/vita or by calling (559) 741-4640.
For more information contact Albert Cendejas: albert.cendejas@cset.org | (559) 732-4194; Marcus Watkins: marcus.watkins@cset.org | (559) 741-4614; or Raquel Gomez: raquel.gomez@cset.org | (559) 741-4645