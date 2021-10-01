he next free cleanup day offered by the City of Porterville will be held on Saturday, October 16. The fall clean-up day will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city's corporate yard.
City residents are offered free disposal of trash, bulky items, woodwaste, yard clippings and e-waste. Residents will need to bring a trash bill and proof of residency.
Business or commercial waste won't be allowed. Trailers will be limited to no longer than 10 feet. Those who come to dispose of times must unload their own vehicles. Items not accepted include tires, refrigerators and large auto parts.
Accepted items include: Green waste — Tree limbs, branches not exceeding 10 feet and yard waste; Household waste — trash, furniture, scrap metal, mattress/box springs; E-waste — Computers, laptops, monitors, televisions, cell phones; Construction — concrete, dirt, wood.
Facemasks will be required at all times.