Burton Middle School Principal Adriana Franco has been selected to become the new principal at Summit Charter Academy Mathew in the Burton School District.
Franco will begin in her new position on July 1. Franco began her teaching career in Delano in the 1999 as a 4th and 5th grade teacher. In 2000, she began working in Lindsay as a dual immersion teacher and taught various grade levels.
Franco has worked at Burton since 2007. She began with Burton as a 7th grade math teacher at Burton Middle School and has spent the past 4 years as a principal. Franco is currently enrolled in a doctoral degree program in Educational Leadership at Cal State Bakersfield.
“It’s been my honor and privilege to have served at Burton Middle School for the last fourteen years as a teacher, counselor, vice principal, and principal,” Franco said. “I’ll definitely miss our BMS community.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve and broaden my experience as an educational leader at the elementary level at SCA Mathew. My two children attended SCA Mathew, and I truly believe in their dual immersion program that helps students become bilingual and biliterate. I’m excited and look forward to serving the students, staff and families of SCA Mathew.”
“Mrs. Franco’s dedication and commitment to our students will continue as the new principal at SCA Mathew.We are excited about the experience Mrs. Franco has in dual (immersion) to carry the vision of excellence at SCA Mathew as the new leader. We would like to congratulate Mrs. Franco,”, Burton District superintendent Sergio Mendoza said.
Franco is replacing Lily Shimer, who has accepted the position as the Strathmore Union Elementary School District superintendent.