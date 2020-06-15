On Thursday, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office served two more search warrants in Porterville to try to find additional evidence associated with the murder of Arturo Vargas, who was killed on June 8 in Porterville.
Investigators followed up on numerous tips in relation to the whereabouts of Julian Martinez and Mark Duran. On Thursday night, Duran was taken into custody at a Visalia hotel. Detectives are still searching for Julian Martinez and ask anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.