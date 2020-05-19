The encouraging data for Tulare County when it comes to the statistics on the COVID-19 pandemic lasted just one day.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported an increase of more than 100 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday due to COVID-19. The report came just one day after the department reported just six new cases and zero new deaths.
The department reported 103 new cases, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases in Tulare County to 1,539. The four deaths reported on Tuesday brings the total of deaths in Tulare County due to COVID-19 to 71.
So Tulare County is now again further away from meeting the state standards when it comes to reopening the economy more quickly. Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday relaxed standards to allow counties to reopen businesses more quickly, but Tulare County is still far away from meeting those standards.
And even if the county met those standards, Newsom has stated Tulare County is one of five counties in the state in which the standards don't apply due to the county's outbreak of cases at nursing homes and the Ruiz Foods plants in Tulare and Dinuba.
The new standards would allow an accelerated process toward Phase III openings, which would include allowing restaurants to offer dine-in service at 50 percent capacity.
And Tulare County has become another county to rebel against the state guidelines. Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend reported the board voted 3-2 to open business “all the way to Phase III.”
Townsend reported he and board members Kuyler Crocker and Peter VanderPoel voted for the proposal while board members Amy Shuklian and Eddie Valero voted against.
The county also reported the number of COVID-19 cases that has happened in Porterville continues to increase and is now at 136. The county's official tally for COVID-19 cases in Lindsay is 108.
There are 176 cases reported in Tulare, 322 cases in Dinuba, 66 cases in Farmersville, 18 cases in Southwestern Tulare County, 11 cases in foothill-mountain communities, 11 cases in Strathmore, 20 cases in Exeter, 11 cases in Goshen, 17 cases in Ivanhoe, 11 cases in Traver, 13 cases in Woodlake, 11 cases in the Reedley area and 11 cases in Orange Cove. The number of cases in Visalia is in the 600 range.
Twenty-eight cases have been reported as travelers, 719 are due to person-to-person contact and 792 are still under investigation.
There are 109 case who are ages 0-17, 186 are ages 18-25, 338 are ages 26-40, 529 are ages 41-64 and 377 are ages 65 and older.
The department has reported there are 443 people in Tulare County who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered. There are 1,022 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sierra View Medical Center reported it has 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 inpatient cases. Sierra View has also reported it has had 10 deaths due to COVID-19.
The hospital reported it has had 602 tests done as of Sunday while 3,479 tests have been done at the Tulare County testing lab.