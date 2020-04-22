Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday morning there were four more deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.
That brings the total of those who have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 22. All four who died were over the age of 65 and died between April 16 and April 19.
While the total of deaths due to COVID-19 continued to rise in the county, the curve is still flat as far as the rising total of positive coronavirus cases in the county.
The department also reported on Tuesday morning there were 436 positive cases in the county, an increase of 14 over the 422 reported on Monday. That was the same as the average increase of 14 per day over the past six days.
Twenty-six were reported to be travelers, 292 were reported to be person-to-person contact and 118 were still under investigation.
Nineteen were ages 0-17, 41 were ages 18-25, 96 were ages 26-40, 121 were ages 41-64 and 159 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported 62 people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There are 513 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
The department reported there are 62 positive cases of coronavirus in the Lindsay-Exeter-Farmersville area, 25 positive cases in Porterville, 248 in Visalia, 49 in Tulare, 45 in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area and four in Pixley.
The doubling rate in Tulare County as of Monday jumped to 21.5 days from 15.3 days on Sunday. The doubling rate is the amount of days it takes for the number of cases to double. With an increase of 14 cases on Tuesday that doubling rate should continue to increase indicating fewer cases will be reported over a longer period of time. Tulare County has more than 90 cases per 100,000.
Kern County’s doubling rate as of Monday was 30.3 days. Kern County had 643 cases as of Monday.
Fresno County looked to be behind the curve in comparison with Tulare County and the rest of the state. Fresno County was up to 351 cases as of Monday with a doubling rate of 12.3 days.
California doesn’t appear to be completely out of the woods yet when it comes to flattening the curve. The state which had been at a doubling time of about 26 days fell to a doubling time of 19.3 days on Monday. The fastest doubling time in the state as of Monday was in San Bernardino County at nine days.
As of Monday, the state had about 96 cases per 100,000. As of Monday there were 33,829 cases and 1,223 deaths due to the coronavirus in California.
Sierra View Medical Center reported it has had 195 tests conducted for the coronavirus and that 168 have come back negative.
The hospital continued to report it has six inpatients with the coronavirus and that it has had two deaths due to COVID-19. Sierra View reported on Monday it had seven new patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.
PDC Update
The coronavirus alternate care site at Porterville Developmental Center was on track to be completed by today as scheduled. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers reported the facility was 92 percent complete.
A scheduled had been set for the facility to be completed by today. Six unoccupied buildings at PDC are being retrofitted to be used as a coronavirus alternate care site. Each building will house 41 beds for a total of 246 beds.
A walkthrough of four of the six buildings had been completed as of Monday morning.
Gas Prices Continue to Decline
Due to stay-at-home guidelines, gas prices continue to fall in the area. Farmersville has become the hotbed of plummeting gras prices with the lowest price on Tuesday reported at Fastrip at 101 W. Visalia at $1.53 per gallon.
Five spots in Farmersville had gas prices at $1.79 or below as of Tuesday with four of them having prices at $1.59 or lower.
In Porterville as of Tuesday, Town & Country Market, Express Gas Mart at 1060 W. Olive and C&L Mini Mart at 11 W. Olive had the lowest gas price at $2.17 per gallon. Several others had gas at $2.19 per gallon.