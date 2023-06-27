The Republican Party has three key strategies to persuade voters to support their candidates: Hate, fear and lies. Hate is a powerful motivator. It tells people who to vote for, and gets them up off the couch and into the polling places. Fear can be a useful defense mechanism, unless it’s stirred up by propaganda. And lies are like counterfeit currency: You can always make more of them. The combination of hate, fear and lies has become the principal engine of modern political regimes, especially in Russia and in the United States.
It’s not hard to convince Russians, especially older Russians, that Nazis are a real threat. The Germans, controlled by Hitler’s National Socialist (Nazi) Party, invaded Russia in 1942 and got within striking distance of Moscow before logistical difficulties and the strength and determination of the Russian resistance forced them to retreat. Hitler had told the German people that Russia would give up almost immediately. Sound familiar? Anyway, the Russians had a good reason to hate Nazis. So if you tell your people that you have to invade Ukraine to stop the Nazis from invading Russia, it makes sense to them — in spite of the fact that it’s a lie.
In the United States, fear of Communism reached a hysterical crescendo in the 1950s. Some of the most evil autocrats in history include leaders of the Communist Party in Russia, Eastern Europe, China, and North Korea. But the cruelty of Communist regimes wasn’t the only thing Americans were afraid of. Communists are ATHIESTS (in fact, some are and some aren’t). The escalation of the war in Viet Nam was justified in the minds of many Americans because North Viet Nam was Communist, and therefore atheist, and therefore enemies of Christian Americans. An estimated 40,000 young Americans fled to Canada rather than “kill a commie for Christ.” And the realization that Putin’s justification for invading Ukraine was based on lies was the reason that nearly a million young Russians, including Andrey, my associate of 20 years, left the country rather than collaborate in Putin’s unjust war. Who wants to get drafted to fight for a lie?
Finally, the fear that young Americans might conclude that some of our wealthiest citizens might have used illegal monopolistic practices to steal from everybody else led to the exclusion of some kinds of speech from First Amendment protections.
The mechanism used by Putin to motivate voters is hate — hatred of the Nazis, and of the evils they perpetrated during the Second World War. It’s easy to harness hatred for the Nazis; when I found out what they had done, I remember wishing that we had sealed Germany’s borders, let the women and children out, and carpet-nuked the country. That’s what hate does. But it also lets Republicans refer to the “Biden crime family,” based on unproven accusations of unsubstantiated criminal acts.
The “Biden crime family” is in control of the executive branch. The proof? There isn’t any. On May 10 of this year, the New Republic said this: “House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer released a 65-page memo detailing a sprawling investigation into Biden and some of his relatives, particularly his son Hunter Biden. Nowhere in the massive document was there a specific allegation of a crime committed by Biden or any of his relatives.” (https://newrepublic.com/post/172627/republicans-admit-no-incriminating-evidence-joe-biden) Biden’s son Hunter was recently found guilty of two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and of lying about drug use on an application for a concealed carry permit — hardly a description of organized crime. But don’t demand proof: Just hate Biden. Hate is all you need.
And the Durham Report, the Republican response to the Mueller Report, claimed that the Department of Justice had been “weaponized,” but failed to offer proof (https://www.npr.org/2023/06/21/1183438248/durham-special-counsel-report-hearing-trump-congress) in a report of more than 300 pages.
Lies are the tools used to create fear and hate. The election of 2020 was stolen (it wasn’t). Biden is too old to be president, but Trump, who's less than four years younger, isn’t. We need stricter laws to prevent voter fraud (more than 400 laws have been passed in the last six years to suppress likely Democratic voters). The IRS wants to hire 75,000 agents with guns to come to your house (they requested 75,000 additional employees, most of them office workers, to go after the 10 percent of income tax that's being evaded by tax cheats. They use spreadsheets, not guns, as weapons. Republicans recently voted to protect the tax cheats). Democrats are “radical leftists” (most could pass for Eisenhower Republicans) and pedophiles (I like children, as W.C. Fields said, if they’re properly cooked). Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.
Lies are the basis of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian television lies just like Fox “News” lies, and people who see no other source of information conclude that the lies that they were told are true. Unless Russians go on the Internet and find ways to get around government censorship, they will never see that the lies aren’t true. Americans who refuse to watch any news source other than Fox will have exactly the same experience, except that Russians are being brainwashed, while Fox New viewers are brainwashing themselves.
If you can see beyond the hate, fear and lies, you’ll see a far different landscape. But if your vote is based on hate, fear and lies, you’ll commit treason when you vote. Go ahead and hurt your own country when you cast your ballot; we promise not to think any less of you than we do already.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter'sbook, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net