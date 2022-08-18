Four file to represent district 5 on Sierra View board
BY CHARLES WHISNAND
On Friday it looked like Richard Eckhoff would have an uncontested path to representing district 5 on the Sierra View Health District Board.
Now Eckhoff is facing a crowded field. But while Sierra View now has four candidates in district 5 it ended up with no candidates in district 3 and now faces having to fill that position in the board that oversees Sierra View Medical Center.
On Friday Eckhoff was the only candidate to file in district 5. The deadline to file was 5 p.m. Friday if the incumbent filed.
But current district 5 Sierra View board member Kent Sorrells isn’t running for re-election and didn’t file so the deadline was extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Since that time three more candidates have entered the race. Areli Martinez, a medical professional, Robin Gilman and Donna Berry all filed for the position.
Berry is a retired college administrator and is seeking to serve on her second board as she’s currently the Porterville Unified School District vice president. Berry was a longtime Porterville College administrator and also served as Reedley College’s interim president.
But in district 3 Ashok Behl isn’t running for re- election and nobody filed for that position.
As far as the Porterville City Council races those races remain unchanged. In District 1 Lawana Tate is seeking to stay in the position and is being challenged by Raymond Beltran.
In district 2 Greg Meister is running against Jason Gurrola. Gurrola has announced he’s officially kicking off his candidacy at 6 p.m. tonight at Downtown Realty and will be joined by current District 2 councilman Milt Stowe, who isn’t running for re-election. Gurrola said he’s being endorsed by Stowe.
PUSd is faced with filling the position in district 7 as Incumbent Jim Carson isn’t running for re-election and no one filed for the position.
Incumbent Lillian Durbin, PUSD board president, was the only one to file in district 4 and will continue in the position.
In district 5 Rae Dean Strawn will challenge incumbent Felipe Martinez and in district 3 Cheryl McCrillis will challenge Pete Lara.
Incumbent Jay Rice was the only one to file in district 3 for the Burton School Board and will continue to serve in that position. Eddie Patino Jr. will also continue in the district 5 short term position as he was the only one to file.
In district 4 Shelbie Akin will challenge incumbent Daniel Figueroa.