The four people convicted of starting the 2017 Pierpoint Fire were order to pay a minimum of $200 a month in a restitution hearing held on Thursday.
As part of their sentencing the four were ordered to pay more than $40 million in restitution. A review hearing has been scheduled for January 18 to re-evaluate the amount the four will have to pay.
Isaic Renteria, 23, Richard Renteria, 25, Osvaldo Esparza-Guerrero, 24, and Breane Ojeda, 25, were all sentenced for starting the fire. Isiac Renteria, Richard Renteria and Esparza-Guerrero were all sentenced to eight years while Ojeda was sentenced to 3 years, 4 months.
The Tulare County District Attorney's Office stated all four were out of custody at the time of the hearing.