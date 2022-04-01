Four arrests have been made in a shooting that resulted in a death on March 16 in Porterville.
Porterville Police announced on Friday Douglas Paul, 28, Yvette Carrillo, 33, Michael Paul, 55, and Jesus Nuno, 36, all of Porterville have been arrested.
Shortly after 9 p.m. March 16 Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of North Villa Street regarding a shooting that had just occurred.
Officers arrived on scene and discovered the victim, who had sustained several gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid to the victim before emergency medical personnel transported her to a local hospital, where she died.
The victim was identified as 30 year-old Porterville resident Yesica Elisalde. Detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Over the next two weeks, Detectives developed evidence during the course of the investigation which Paul and Carrillo to the murder. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Paul and Carrillo for one count of murder each. In their investigation, Detectives also obtained a search warrant for a residence located in the 1500 block of West Median Circle in Porterville.
On Thursday at approximately 10 a.m., the Porterville Police Department S.W.A.T. Team executed the search warrant. A Porterville Police Department drone was utilized during the service of the search warrant and the drone pilot observed Douglas Paul exit the rear of the residence. The drone pilot witnessed Douglas Paul discard two firearms into the backyard of a neighboring residence, before he returned inside.
The S.W.A.T. Team detained the occupants of the residence, which included Douglas Paul, Carrillo, Michael Paul, and Nuno.
Detectives recovered the firearms Douglas Paul attempted to discard in the neighboring yard, determining both were loaded and one had been illegally altered. During a search of the premises, Detectives located another firearm and additional evidence that linked Douglas Paul and Carrillo to the murder.
Detectives determined Douglas Paul, Carrillo, Michael Paul and Nuno were all under the influence of a controlled substance. Detectives also determined each are previously-convicted felons, who are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Michael Paul was also found to have an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
Douglas Paul was booked at the South County Detention Facility, on charges of Murder; Conspiracy to Commit Murder; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition; and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Loaded Firearm. He's being held without bail.
Carrillo was booked at the same facility on charges of Murder; Conspiracy to Commit Murder; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition; and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Loaded Firearm. She's being held without bail.
Michael Paul was booked at the same facility on charges of Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition; Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Loaded Firearm; and his felony arrest warrant.
Nuno was booked at the same facility on charges of Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Previously-Convicted Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Loaded Firearm.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the department Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.