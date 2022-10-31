Four people have been arrested on drug charges.
Rick Tindle, 53, Brandon Tindle, 33, Katia Pena 31 and Adriana Pena, 31, all of Porterville were arrsted.
At about 1 a.m. early Saturday, Porterville Police Detectives responded to a residence in 100 block of North Villa Street to execute a narcotics related search warrant.
Detectives contacted Rick Tindle, Brandon Tindle, Katia Pena and Adriana Pena. During the investigation Rick, Brandon, and Katia were discovered to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Adriana, Rick, and Brandon were discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine. Brandon was found to be in possession of narcotic paraphernalia. Rick and Brandon were also determined to be the responsible parties for the residence.
Rick Tindle was arrested for Maintaining a Residence for Narcotic Use, Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Brandon Tindle was arrested for maintaining a Residence for Narcotic Use, Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia.
Katia Pena was arrested for Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
Adriana Pena was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Rick and Brandon were booked at the South County Detention Facility and are being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.