The Porterville Police Department arrested four drivers on suspicion of DUI while conducting DUI enforcement patrols on July 3 and July 4, 2020.
Officers also made two non-DUI misdemeanor arrests and issued five citations to motorists who were driving without a valid driver’s license.
While the state guidelines are limiting how often people are out, the Porterville Police Department is committed to keeping the public safe when they do need to run essential errands.
“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal, and puts a further strain on resources in the middle of a pandemic,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “We are still out there and will not hesitate to stop drivers who drive while impaired.”
Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The Porterville Police Department reminds the public impaired driving isn’t just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
The Porterville Police Department will be holding a series of DUI enforcement patrols throughout the year to keep roadways safe.
Funding for this DUI Patrol was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.